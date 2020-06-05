Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CIO Sells 3,367 Shares of Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $254,814.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 272,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,625,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brandon Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Brandon Thomas sold 10,535 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $780,854.20.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brandon Thomas sold 13,098 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $974,229.24.

ENV traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.71. 387,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -689.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,580,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $10,762,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,827,000 after purchasing an additional 188,990 shares in the last quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,161,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 399,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

