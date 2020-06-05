Insider Selling: First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $17,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,678.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Milbrey Rennie Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 1,000 shares of First of Long Island stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $16,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. First of Long Island Corp has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 53,708 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in First of Long Island by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

