Insider Selling: Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) CFO John J. Cronin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $99,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $20.85. 166,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,933. Mastech Digital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the first quarter valued at about $160,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mastech Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

