Insider Selling: News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) General Counsel Sells 11,433 Shares of Stock

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of News stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $151,601.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,866 shares in the company, valued at $303,203.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 729,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. News Corp has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at $17,165,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $8,935,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $8,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in News by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after buying an additional 314,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWS. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

