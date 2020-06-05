Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 4,126 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $105,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,548.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. 85,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,294. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $243.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.95. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

