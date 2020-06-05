Insider Selling: Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $112,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $115.67. 1,709,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,529. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,617.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 73,192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1,683.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

