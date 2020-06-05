Insider Selling: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $44,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 270,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $396.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

