Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Director Sells 10,297 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Director Robert Charles Campbell sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $151,468.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Charles Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

On Friday, May 29th, Robert Charles Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $73,150.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Robert Charles Campbell sold 10,922 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $166,123.62.

Silvergate Capital stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 205,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,737. The company has a market capitalization of $273.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. Silvergate Capital Corporation has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Corporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,850,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,113,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 145,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 84,149 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 145,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 84,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.