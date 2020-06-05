Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $64.34. 26,806,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,371,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

