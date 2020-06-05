Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Intel by 1,628.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,363,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $127,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,621 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 47,674 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 456,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,465,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $945,250,000 after buying an additional 803,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 66.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,054,000 after acquiring an additional 177,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. 26,804,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,290,142. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $262.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.