Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Director William Jefferson Hague Sells 733 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 212,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 70.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 744,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,153,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $4,824,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

