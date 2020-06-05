iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Rinet Co LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Rinet Co LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.56. 243,874 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

