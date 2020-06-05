iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.80 and a 200-day moving average of $175.85. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

