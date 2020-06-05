iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Position Cut by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000.

IYF traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $121.80. The company had a trading volume of 475,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,962. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $143.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.99.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

