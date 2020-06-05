James F. Young Acquires 1,500 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,029,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.36. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 14,736.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.19.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.