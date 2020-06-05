John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF makes up about 2.0% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMH stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $39.11. 917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,619. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25.

