John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 2.34% of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,078,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $36.65.

