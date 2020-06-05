JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s 8th Largest Position

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,131,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,347,710. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.93. The stock has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

