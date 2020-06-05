JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,164,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,347,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $317.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

