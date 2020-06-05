Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter.

KIRK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 3,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,804. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.