Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter.
KIRK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 3,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,804. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.05.
About Kirkland’s
Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.