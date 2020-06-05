Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 184.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.08.

Shares of LRCX traded up $13.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.92. 2,489,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,269. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $172.38 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

