Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,239 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 294.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 651.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 231,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 200,941 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.4% in the first quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in salesforce.com by 143.5% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 22.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.42 per share, with a total value of $165,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,630 shares of company stock worth $62,643,344 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.88. 8,226,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,156,337. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.69. The company has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -966.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.