Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,554 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.82. 16,542,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,731,102. The company has a market capitalization of $220.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.