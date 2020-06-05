Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

INTC traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,805,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,290,142. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $262.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

