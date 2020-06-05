Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,798,000 after purchasing an additional 126,279 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,888,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Argus dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

