Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Facebook by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 12,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 78,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.77. 16,513,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,578,152. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $656.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $240.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.99 and its 200 day moving average is $198.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,862,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

