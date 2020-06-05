Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,641,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. 10,772,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543,183. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

