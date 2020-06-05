LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.99 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYTS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in LSI Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,095,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 2,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

