Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of MA traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.88. 5,036,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,984. The company has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.23. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

