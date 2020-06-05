Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA traded up $10.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.88. The company had a trading volume of 360,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,637. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average of $289.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

