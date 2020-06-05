Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Wedbush

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MA. UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.54.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.23. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.