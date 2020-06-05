Matthew W. Friedrich Sells 3,153 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. 4,945,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,046 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 84,342 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 790,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,280 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 136,312 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

