Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,930,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,519,950. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

