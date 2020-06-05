Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNST. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.59.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.23. 2,747,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,123. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

