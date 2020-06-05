Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $163.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $161.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.50.

NYSE MSI traded up $6.67 on Monday, reaching $155.90. 1,286,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,876. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.34. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $243,207,000 after buying an additional 1,401,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after buying an additional 654,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after buying an additional 516,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

