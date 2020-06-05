Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Netflix by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Netflix by 21.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $53,714,000 after buying an additional 24,957 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Netflix by 87.8% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 6,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.95.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.60. 5,095,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,039,115. The stock has a market cap of $182.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $458.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

