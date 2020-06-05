Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Issues Earnings Results

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Shares of NICK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230. Nicholas Financial has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nicholas Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.