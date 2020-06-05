NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.80. 12,031,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,808,295. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $141.35 and a 52-week high of $367.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,376 shares of company stock worth $45,103,807. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 387,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $102,258,000 after acquiring an additional 48,559 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 701,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $185,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 74.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,055,000 after acquiring an additional 277,490 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,354,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $357,037,000 after acquiring an additional 240,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

