Paul S. Siebenmorgen Sells 9,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,606 shares in the company, valued at $728,834.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FMAO stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

