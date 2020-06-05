Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Wedbush

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Paypal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.76.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,379,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $184.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 8.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 764,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,228,000 after acquiring an additional 116,331 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 14.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 81,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 13.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

