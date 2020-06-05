PCF Group (LON:PCF) Releases Earnings Results

PCF Group (LON:PCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:PCF traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 21.50 ($0.28). 379,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.92. PCF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 13.02 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.85 ($0.51).

Get PCF Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of PCF Group in a research report on Wednesday.

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for PCF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.