Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.03.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.