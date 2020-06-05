PFS Investments Inc. Sells 37,237 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,465,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,538. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

