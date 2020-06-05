Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,634. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.82. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $293.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

