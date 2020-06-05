Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Releases Earnings Results

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 26.06%.

NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.94 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Saturday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

