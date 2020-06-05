Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.54.

REG traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 77,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 49.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $546,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 57.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 214,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,377,000 after acquiring an additional 173,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

