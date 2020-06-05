Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $270.00 at Wedbush

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $210.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $9.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.79. 97,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $257.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.53.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 232.62% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

