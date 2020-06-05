Rinet Co LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rinet Co LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.17. 53,202,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,346,613. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average of $145.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

