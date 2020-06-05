Rinet Co LLC Invests $203,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Rinet Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,633,000 after buying an additional 1,708,922 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,824,000 after acquiring an additional 230,857 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,760,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,031,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,537,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 928,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.72.

