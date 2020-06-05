Robert J. Gould Sells 1,500 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) insider Robert J. Gould sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $30,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,965,495.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FULC stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $466.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.